Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $42,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

NYSE OSK opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

