Van ECK Associates Corp Has $161,000 Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 264.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

