Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $510.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

