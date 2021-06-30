Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 268.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

