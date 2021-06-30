UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Trading Down 3.7%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 34,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,064,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

