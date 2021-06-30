Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.73. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 20,433 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.