Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.73. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 20,433 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,646 shares of company stock valued at $482,918 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.