UNUS SED LEO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.16 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00006736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $3.16 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00402015 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010931 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

