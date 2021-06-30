United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 158.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

UBFO stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.