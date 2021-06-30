Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 203.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Unisys worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UIS opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

