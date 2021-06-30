Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $17.40 on Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $17.40 or 0.00050679 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $10.01 billion and $356.69 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,243,785 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

