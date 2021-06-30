Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,274.50 ($55.85) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £111.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,251.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.73%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

