Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.