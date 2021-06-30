UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 3,524.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.46% of UMH Properties worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 94,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley upped their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of UMH opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $991.64 million, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

