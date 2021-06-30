UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.90. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

