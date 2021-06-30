UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Price Up 43.3%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU)’s share price rose 43.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21.

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

