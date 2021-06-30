UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €155.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €155.00 ($182.35) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €144.75 ($170.29).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €137.55 ($161.82) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €126.93.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

