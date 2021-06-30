UBS Group AG Sells 87,736 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 87,736 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

