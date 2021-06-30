UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

