UBS Group AG Has $2.87 Million Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.57% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

