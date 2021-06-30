UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Masonite International worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

