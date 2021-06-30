UBS Group AG Acquires 82 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

