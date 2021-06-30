UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 443,690 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,690 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $210,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

