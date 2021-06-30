UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 120,074 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,074 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of The Southern worth $235,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

