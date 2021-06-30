UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $246,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

