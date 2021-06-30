UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $287.81 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713,631 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 45,670,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.80% of Southwest Airlines worth $287,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

