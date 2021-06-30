UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 79,076 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.70% of Best Buy worth $202,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $12,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.