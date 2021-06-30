UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 209,252 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,727,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $275,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

