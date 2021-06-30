Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWST. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.72. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,796,292 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

