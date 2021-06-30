Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $459,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,862 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,502 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $400.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.57. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.95 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

