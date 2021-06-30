Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $28,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $147,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

