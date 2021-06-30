Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 147.4% in June

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 121,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,480. Turmalina Metals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.