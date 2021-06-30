Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 147.4% in June

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 121,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,480. Turmalina Metals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
