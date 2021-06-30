Tudor Pickering Raises Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$47.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$61.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.17.

TSE MX opened at C$41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -30.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.46. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$24.10 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -11.34%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

