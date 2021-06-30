Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson Sells 800 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $20,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $823.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.