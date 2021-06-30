Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

Shares of TNP opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09.

TNP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

