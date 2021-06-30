Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $56,435.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $56,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRUP stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 296,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.20. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

