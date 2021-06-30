Truist Securities Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $254.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,650. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $260.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.