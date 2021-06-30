Truist Securiti Weighs in on Saia, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

SAIA opened at $210.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $106.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Saia by 999.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Saia by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

