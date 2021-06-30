Trexquant Investment LP Sells 42,759 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,759 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.88 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

