Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

