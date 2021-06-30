Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $1,559,907. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

VICR opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $105.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

