Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $486,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

