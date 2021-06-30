Trexquant Investment LP Invests $481,000 in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

