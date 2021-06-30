Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

