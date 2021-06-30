Trebia Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,284% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,192,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,980,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 1,517,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 101,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,382,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,914. Trebia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

