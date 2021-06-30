TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $72,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $644.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $630.75. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.