Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.11. 234,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.