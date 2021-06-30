Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 122,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 69,724 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.61. The stock had a trading volume of 183,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,730. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

