Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,033 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 4.25% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EJAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of EJAN stock remained flat at $$31.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 146,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,202. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.77.

