Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 22,985 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,811% compared to the typical volume of 1,203 put options.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 43,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

