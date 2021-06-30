Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,564 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 135,919% compared to the typical daily volume of 21 put options.

CERE stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -14.77.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

